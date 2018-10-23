High culture in America’s Heartland

St Louis and Kansas City are two of the largest cities in Middle America. Yet, while they bookend the same state (Missouri), they are entirely distinct in look and flavor. If St Louis is a place of historic brick-red buildings, heart-tugging blues and toasted ravioli, Kansas City counters with Art Deco architecture, blaring jazz and smoky barbecue. To travel between these vibrant cultural hubs is to rewrite everything you thought you knew about America’s Heartland… (continue reading at Lonely Planet).

